From who's responsible for what side to leaning items against fences and who can do what with the fence.

Several popular misconceptions have created confusion around this area of property law for years, making it even more contentious.

Especially when it comes to painting and fences, while the owner of the fence can paint the fence as they please, there is still the question of whether a neighbour can paint their side of the same fence.

Can my neighbour paint my fence?





Laws and fencing might not seem like the most important issue but it's something that many Brits are concerned about.

Giving light to the problem, timber, building and fencing supply company Lawnsons shares information on who is allowed to paint a fence when it comes to neighbours.

Sharing: "Only the owner of the fence may make any changes to it, even where the other side of the fence is on neighbouring property"

That means if you have a fence in your garden, the connecting neighbour must get your permission before painting or staining their side of the fence.

Plus, the neighbour can also not use that fence to grow trailing plants or any similar "activity which may cause it damage."

Lawsons adds: "As the owner, you must keep the fence in good repair and ensure that it is safe and does not present any danger to those around it."

Can I change my neighbour's fence?





Citizens Advice states that you may not alter your side of the neighbour's fence without their permission.

Your neighbour also doesn't have to change their wall or fence (such as to make it higher for more privacy) just because you want them to.

If you believe the fence is dangerous, you should point this out to them as they may not be aware of the risk.

Also if they do not repair the dangerous wall or fence, you should contact your local authority.