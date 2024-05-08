The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay has recently confirmed the initial line-up for the event scheduled for October 9-13.

The prestigious auditorium will host an array of performances this year from ambient jazz by New York-born Ganavya to the hypnotic desert grooves by Somali icon Sahra Halgan and the a cappella harmonies of Sweet Honey In The Rock.

Further excitement sits with the UK premiere performance of Cate Le Bon's seventh studio album, and the rare live performance by Joan As Police Woman.

Wales Millennium Centre’s chief creative & content officer, Graeme Farrow said: "Fittingly for a venue situated on the edge of a harbour that has for centuries rung with voices from across the world, the richly diverse and global line-up assembled for this year's festival celebrates the incredible versatility of the human voice and its power to move and heal."

He added: "Those thrilling moments of planned and serendipitous communion between artists - often meeting for the first time - it is becoming clear that Llais is as much about congregation and connection as it is about the voice."

Llais Festival has been incorporated within the Cardiff Music City Festival that will run from September 27 to October 20, supported by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council.

Mr Farrow expressed his excitement about the synergistic collaboration.

He said: "This year we’re thrilled to be part of Cardiff Music City Festival- together we are redrawing what a festival can bring to audiences across three inspiring weeks of innovative and joyful experiences that pay homage to our vast musical landscape."

Additional highlights include special performances by sean-nós vocalist Iarlo Ó Lionaird and renowned pianist and composer Cormac McCarthy.

Also, in the spirit of embracing the diverse cultural heritage of Cardiff, the Butetown Bay Jazz Heritage Festival makes its return after 12 years, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Finally, the audience can once again look forward to the Welsh Music Prize, an integral part of the festival that celebrates the outstanding Welsh music made throughout the past year.