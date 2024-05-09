Mother-of-one Sophia Reed child became “besotted” with her partner Christian Sade and worked as his driver delivering drugs.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl told Newport Crown Court how a message from the duo’s drugs line was found on a 12-year-old boy’s mobile phone.

He said: “It would be suggested that Mr Sade controlled the phone and Miss Reed was the driver in order to supply the drugs.

“A clear aggravating factor in this case is the sending of messages to young children advertising the sale of class A drugs.”

MORE NEWS: Thief banned from retail park after shoplifting spree jailed

The couple were arrested when the police pulled over Reed’s car last December as the two were about to enter Wales after travelling to Birmingham.

Officers eventually recovered from them ecstasy pills which had a potential street value of nearly £500 and small amounts of cocaine and cannabis.

Sade, 26, of no fixed abode, Newport admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and benzodiazepine, a type of sedative.

Reed, also aged 26, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to the same offences.

They took place between September 24 and November 29, 2023.

Reed has a single previous conviction for failing to report an accident.

Sade is a “third-strike” class A drug dealer with previous convictions for possession with intent to supply heroin from 2016 and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy four years ago.

Hilary Roberts for Reed said: “She was manipulated by her co-defendant which is something she bitterly regrets.

“She was besotted with this man.”

Joshua Scouller mitigating for Sade said: “He is deeply remorseful for his actions.

“His life has been blighted by an addiction to class A drugs.”

Judge Eugene Egan told the defendants: “You Sade were the prime mover, of that I have absolutely no doubt.

“But you Reed played your part by helping to store drugs, allowing your bank account to be used for money payments into that account and by driving Sade around in these activities.

“Each of you played for high stakes with your eyes wide open and ultimately you lost.”

Reed was jailed for two years suspended for two years.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sade was jailed for five years and seven months.