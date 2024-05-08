The much-awaited Foo Fighters‘ "Everything or Nothing at All" UK tour, made up of seven stadium shows, will have extra tickets released due to popular demand.

The Cardiff gig, scheduled for June 25 at the Principality Stadium, will feature support from Wet Leg and Himalayas.

There are seven performances throughout the UK from June 13 to 27, the tour will see the band play in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Birmingham alongside Cardiff.

Foo Fighters will be supported across the tour by varying acts such as Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Chroma, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Hot Milk, and Shame each show promises to be an exhilarating experience.

Tickets for all shows, including the Cardiff date, go live on Friday, May 10 at 9am.

This tour represents Foo Fighters' most comprehensive UK journey since their 11th album, "But Here We Are," hit the UK charts at number one on June 2 last year.

The band's sixth album to achieve this status, it garnered some of the most favourable critical responses of their career.