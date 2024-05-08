Dick Lovett is set to open the doors of their new state-of-the-art Porsche 'Destination' Centre in Newport on Monday, May 13.

The new dealership will act as a replacement for Dick Lovett’s previous Porsche Centre in Cardiff, a stronghold of the area for more than two decades.

The Newport Centre seeks to exceed the expectations of the community built around the now-closed Cardiff site.

The 'Destination' Centre will span more than 7,000m² across two storeys, providing the broadest selection of pre-owned Porsche cars in Wales.

The showroom space will accommodate 15 vehicles, including the latest Porsche cars such as the 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and the all-electric Taycan.

In addition to traditional sales facilities, the centre also features a special touch - virtual reality lounges.

Utilising this technology, an individual can customise their dream Porsche vehicle and view it in full detail, using the range of models, colours and wheels.

Customers at the Newport Centre will also have access to new meeting rooms and working pods.

With flexible the working spaces, visitors can comfortably hold meetings or use the spaces as a quiet workspace.

Alongside sales facilities, the new centre will feature a 21-bay workshop equipped with a service drop-off tunnel, MOT Centre, and a Smart Repair Centre.

The workshop plans to serve customers across South Wales with a 'Collection and Delivery' service.

The new site will be conveniently located just two minutes from Junction 28 off the M4.

Rebecca Maloney, property director at Dick Lovett said: "We’re thrilled to open the doors of our Porsche 'Destination' Centre in Newport this month.

"This Centre demonstrates our continued investment in the provision of the very best when it comes to sales and service technology - a genuine destination facility, taking car showrooms to the next level.

"At Dick Lovett, we aspire to be the best in the industry.

"Meeting that ambition means combining our passion for cars and motorbikes with a deep understanding of the needs of the modern motorist."

Customers can visit the Dick Lovett Porsche Destination Centre at Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew, Newport NP10 8BB from May 13 onwards.