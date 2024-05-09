The partnership, forged with Tumkur University in India, is the product of a recent visit by USW’s incubator manager, Richie Turner, to the Indian institution.

This collaboration will involve USW providing advice to Tumkur University as they develop an entrepreneurial incubator and a sustainable entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem for their students, graduates, Faculty staff, and communities.

Situated near Bangalore in Karnataka State, Tumkur's growth plans now stand to benefit from USW's demonstrated success in fostering entrepreneurial talent.

The initiative to foster a partnership sprung to life when Professor M Venkateshwarlu, vice-chancellor of Tumkur University, visited Wales as part of a Universities UK delegation trip last year.

USW emerged as a natural collaborator, with its impressive record in startup entrepreneurship over the past four years, along with the successful launch of three separate entrepreneur incubation centres over the past five years.

Professor Venkateshwarlu said: "The collaboration between Tumkur University and the University of South Wales holds promise for driving innovation and entrepreneurship, marking a significant milestone in Tumkur University's journey towards global recognition and excellence."

USW, armed with funding from Global Wales, began extensive discussions with Tumkur University on how to structure the first phase of the partnership.

This would involve aligning Tumkur University's current policies and strategies with USW’s award-winning enterprise and entrepreneurship ecosystem, which cultivates its students through their course of study before supporting them through its Startup Stiwdio graduate incubator programmes.

Having already completed a two-week stay at Tumkur, Mr Turner has seen first hand the university's dedication to developing their project and fostering a broader and more sustainable partnership between the two institutions.

He stated: "I am delighted to have begun USW’s partnership with Tumkur University, especially as this is the year of Wales in India,"

He further praised Tumkur's commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship in their community, adding: "The drive and ambition of their vice-chancellor is demonstrated in all his staff and students and I look forward to visiting again to see the new incubator in full operation."

The partnership promises growth for both institutions, with future plans including an exchange programme for startups between Tumkur and USW, potential reciprocal soft-landing initiatives, and the exploration of investment opportunities between Wales and Bengaluru, Bangalore, India’s IT hub.

Dr Louise Bright, pro vice chancellor for enterprise, engagement and partnerships at USW said: "It’s great have the opportunity to share our expertise in developing entrepreneurs with colleagues in overseas universities and to learn from their best practice.

"This relationship with Tumkur University can only enhance the expertise of those who teach and learn at the institutions, and help them to build a stronger economy in both countries."