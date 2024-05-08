A NEWPORT man with Cwmbran links has been found after a desperate police search.
Oliver Hoppis, 34, had last been seen on Sunday, May 5, at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road in Newport.
Mr Hoppis was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.
He has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.
In an update today Gwent Police announced that the 34-year-old had been found.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Oliver Hoppis, 34, who was reported missing, has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
