Oliver Hoppis, 34, had last been seen on Sunday, May 5, at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road in Newport.

Mr Hoppis was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

He has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.

In an update today Gwent Police announced that the 34-year-old had been found.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Oliver Hoppis, 34, who was reported missing, has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."