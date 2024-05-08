The closures are set to result in the loss of around 250 jobs across the business.

The job cuts will come from the fraud operations and central operations departments of the bank as well as staff from the branches earmarked for closure.

The latest round of branch closures will start in September 2024, and continue through to May next year.

A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

Two South Wales TSB Bank branches set to close

TSB Bank branches in Cwmbran (General Rees Square) - 7 General Rees Square, NP44 1AH - and Carmarthen (Blue Street) - 5 Blue Street, SA31 3LQ - are among the 36 closures announced on Wednesday.

As part of the banks 'branch closure review' TSB said the reasoning for closing the two branches was due to "the way customers bank with us is changing".

The reviews said: "Over 95% of transactions are now being made using mobile, online and other ways to bank, instead of in our branches.

"And more customers than ever are using our Video and Telephone Banking service.

"We remain committed to face-to-face services across the country, and over 90% of our customers are within a 20 minute drive to a branch, or location of a Money Confidence Expert.

"But we want our services to reflect the current and future needs of our customers and keep open branches that are used the most, so sometimes this means that we have to close some branches."

The TSB Bank in Cwmbran will close on September 18, 2024, while the Carmarthen will close on September 17.

The nearest TSB Bank branch to Cwmbran is located over six miles away in Newport (149 Commercial Street, NP20 1TS).

While for the nearest branch to Carmarthen is 28 miles away in Swansea (11 Union Street, SA1 3EF).

You can find other branches on the TSB website.

Full list of TSB Bank branches closing

This the full list of TSB branches set for closure (and when) are:

Alloa, Drysdale Street, September 19, 2024

Bedworth, King Street, September 3, 2024

Birmingham, Pype Hayes, Tyburn Road, September 26, 2024

Bridlington, Manor Street, September 12, 2024

Buxton, Spring Gardens, September 10, 2024

Carmarthen, Blue Street, September 17, 2024

Cwmbran, General Rees Square, September 18, 2024

Dovercourt, High Street, September 5, 2024

Edinburgh, Leith Walk, September 17, 2024

Felixstowe, Hamilton Road, September 10, 2024

Frome, Cheap Street, September 19, 2024

Glasgow, Paisley Road West, September 25, 2024

Glasgow, Carmunnock Road, September 24, 2024

Haddington, Court Street, September 5, 2024

Hounslow, High Street, September 4, 2024

Lerwick, Esplanade, September 10, 2024

Leven, High Street, September 18, 2024

London, Bethnal Green Road, September 11, 2024

London, South Side, Clapham, September 12, 2024

Longton, Market Street, September 11, 2024

Manchester, Wood Street, September 12, 2024

Newcastle, West Road, September 18, 2024

Peterhead, Queen Street, September 25, 2024

Sheerness, High Street, September 24, 2024

Stornoway, Francis Street, September 3, 2024

Torquay, St Marychurch Road, September 25, 2024

Whitehaven, Lowther Street, September 4, 2024

Amble, Queen Street, May 2025

Aylsham, Market Place, May 2025

Banff, Castle Street, May 2025

Bedlington, Front Street West, May 2025

Bude, Belle Vue, May 2025

Crook, North Terrace, May 2025

Flint, Trelawny Square, May 2025

Tenbury Wells, Teme Street, May 2025

Whitchurch, Watergate Street, May 2025

TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.

Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street bank was a “grave mistake”.

Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said: “These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network."

Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.