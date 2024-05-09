Phatlapa Nazemi lives in Llanishen and is in her second year as a Learning Disability student nurse at the University of South Wales.

Formerly a marketing professional in Thailand, her son's autism diagnosis guided her to the healthcare sector.

Ms Nazemi said: "Before my son’s diagnosis I did not know much about learning disabilities.

"However, it was the intervention of a nurse and her recommendation for him to be referred to a doctor, that led to his diagnosis at age 3.

"We received subsequent support which meant he was able to attend a mainstream school.

"He is 12 now and thriving academically."

Transitioning from a Certificate in Higher Education in Community Health and Well-being at USW to a degree course, she proclaimed that this decision completely transformed her life.

She said: "Choosing to be a Learning Disability nurse has been a transformative journey for me.

"It's not about curing illnesses.

"It's about bringing happiness to individuals with learning disabilities and their supporters by addressing health challenges with empathy and support."

During her study, Ms Nazemi completed placements in health and social care.

Despite diverse experiences, she affirms that she resonates most with supporting individuals with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

She added: "Learning disability nursing is the embodiment of compassion, focusing on individual preferences and making necessary adjustments to ensure each person's well-being.

"It's about understanding and embracing these challenges, knowing that they don't define a person's world.

"Providing ample support within the care system is the beating heart of nursing, making each day an opportunity to touch lives and make a difference."

Dr Stacey Rees, course leader in Learning Disability Nursing, shared her admiration for Ms Nazemi, saying: "Phatlapa is an inspiring student.

"I am so pleased that she has chosen to study this course and this profession because she is committed to making a difference to the lives of people with learning disabilities.

"I have no doubt she will achieve her goals and make a difference to countless lives."