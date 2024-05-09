Each year, the National Garden Scheme (NGS) marks Gardens and Health Week from May 4 to 12 by publishing a digital book, the Little Yellow Book of Gardens and Health.

The 2024 edition, titled 'The Joy Edition' honours the happiness that gardens and gardening bring to many.

The weekend of May 11 and 12 offers the chance to visit the acclaimed RHS partner garden in the beautiful setting around a lake at Dingle Nurseries & Garden, Welshpool, open from 9am to 5pm.

Those who wish to see a Grade 1 listed garden at Gregynog Hall & Garden, Newtown can do so from 10.30am to 4pm, with entrance by donation.

The following weekend, May 18 and 19, has the magical three-acre award-winning riverside garden at Rock Mill, Abermule open from 2pm to 5pm.

Treberfydd House in Bwlch, Brecon is also open on May 19 from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

This stately house features a Cedar of Lebanon, avenue of mature beech, towering Atlantic Cedars and a Victorian rockery.

The Bank Holiday weekend on May 25 and 26 showcases the hillside garden with exceptional views at Bachie Uchaf, Llanfyllin, open from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors can also explore the large Victorian garden at Glanwye, Builth Wells on May 26 from 2pm to 5pm.

Among its features are spectacular rhododendrons, azaleas, herbaceous borders, extensive yew hedges, lawns, and a long woodland walk with bluebells and other woodland flowers.

On Sunday, May 26, there is a chance to visit Llysdinam in Newbridge-on-Wye between 2pm and 5pm.

On Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27, Garregllwyd, Nantmel's three-acre landscaped garden is open between 12pm and 5pm.

For those intending to round off half term with a garden visit, on June 2, from 2pm to 5.30pm, Llwyn Madoc in Beulah offers terraced gardens in an attractive wooded valley overlooking a lake.

The Neuadd in Llanbedr, Crickhowell is also open from 2pm to 6.30pm.

Its garden, wheelchair accessible, features unusual trees, shrubs, decorative planting of fruit, vegetables and flowers, and some steep paths.

Carers attending the gardens tour do so free of charge, as per the NGS policy.