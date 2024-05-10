AN end of terrace house in Cwmbran can be used as a children’s care home, planners have agreed.
A change of use application for the three bedroom house, at Bowleaze in Greenmeadow, was made by Gareth Senior of Through Their Eyes Care Ltd to use the house as a residential home for two unrelated children.
They will be cared for by staff working on a rota basis and Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department agreed to allow the change of use from a dwelling house to a children’s home.
