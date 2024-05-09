The charity is currently accepting applications for face-to-face fundraisers in Wales.

The role helps the RNLI convey safety messages, accumulate funds, and encourage new backers to enlist and donate.

These fundraising positions proffer a flexible work environment at various locations such as notable events and beaches across the Welsh coast.

The team members are provided with comprehensive high-quality training and receive 'competitive' rates of pay.

John Connolly, who ascended from a fundraiser to the post of deputy face-to-face fundraising manager after joining the RNLI in 2018, can confirm the significance of the funds raised through these roles. Sharing his personal experience, Mr Connolly stated, "I grew up in a maritime town, and so, was always aware of the RNLI and what they did.

"But its importance was really brought home to me on a holiday with my family in 2009.

"My children were all enjoying bodyboarding on a lifeguarded beach, when my son started to drift outside the area marked by the red and yellow flags.

"He was quickly rescued by the RNLI lifeguard on duty."

A few years after this incident, Mr Connolly happened to view a job advertisement for RNLI face-to-face fundraisers.

Enticed by the potential of working outdoors, acquiring funds to support RNLI's life-saving operations, and interacting with the public, he resolved to apply.

"I realised I would like to give something back," he said.

"You meet all sorts of people and hear their stories of why the work of the RNLI is important to them.

"It's amazing to be doing something I fundamentally believe in, and to be raising money so that other people can be as fortunate as I was."

Beth Lee, senior face-to-face fundraising manager at the RNLI, said: "Our face-to-face fundraiser roles are the ideal fit for anyone who is friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone.

"It really is a vital role in supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving work, sharing safety advice with thousands of beach visitors every summer, as well as inspiring them to support our lifesavers with a donation."

The vacancies for RNLI face-to-face fundraising roles are open all across the UK and Ireland, including in Wales, with numerous full-time and part-time positions, along with some accommodated roles available.

For additional information or to apply, interested individuals can visit the RNLI website.