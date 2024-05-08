Welsh Farmers Unite, Ffermwyr Cymru yn Uno is a private group on Facebook that was set up this year amid a spate of protests over the Welsh government's Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The organisers say farmers will march from Cardiff Castle to the Senedd on Tuesday, May 14, to take their messages to the heart of Welsh government.

Another new campaign group No Farmers, No Food will be adding its support to the event, which coincides with World Farmers Day.

The move follows a mass farmer protest held outside the Senedd on 28 February and a symbolic NFU Cymru display of 5,500 empty wellington boots placed on the steps of the Welsh parliament building on 6 March to represent the projected job losses under the Welsh Government proposals for the new SFS.

Despite a change in First Minister and Rural Affairs Minister at the top of government, farmers have not been pacified by the announcement of a Ministerial Roundtable and £20m extra funding to help with infrastructure to meet new pollution rules.

They continue to point out that conservation measures under the SFS will mean losing as much as 20 per cent of their farmable land and will threaten UK food supplies.

There are also continuing concerns over bovine TB and rules on nitrates.

A spokesperson for Welsh Farmers Unite said: “Farmers in Wales have ongoing concerns about the SFS, bovine TB and NVZ [nitrate vulnerable zone] policies.

“We need to reiterate to Welsh government that we are very concerned about the direction of travel."