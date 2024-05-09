Bistro 8, owned by Emma Payne and Ryan Leverington, prides itself on serving the highest quality locally sourced produce.

The tapas bar and restaurant hosted a relaunch party on Friday May 3, 2024 to celebrate Bistro 8’s 10th birthday and to give people a sneak peek into its makeover.

Bistro 8's owners Emma Payne and Ryan Leverington (Image: Bistro 8)

Speaking to the Argus Mr Leverington thanked their loyal customers for allowing the Bistro to “thrive” and their “wonderful hardworking staff.”

Mr Leverington acknowledged the pandemic alongside the rising cost of living tested the Bistro’s resilience.

He said: “As we mark Bistro 8's milestone of 10 years, navigating the tumultuous waters of the pandemic has been a true test of resilience.

“The hospitality industry faced unprecedented challenges with soaring overheads, multiple burglaries and supply chain disruptions.

The bistro has undergone a gorgeous makeover (Image: Bistro 8)

“However, amidst these trials, our loyal customers have been our guiding light, filling our tables week after week. Their unwavering support has allowed us to not just survive, but to thrive. And with the completion of an extensive refurbishment, we stand even stronger, ready to continue serving our community with warmth and excellence for many more years to come.

“ I’d also like to personally thank all our wonderful hard working staff as without them bistro would not be what it is today.”

The Bistro 8 team (Image: Bistro 8)

Tom Cross, the General Manager, started out in his hospitality career at Bistro 8 as a Kitchen Porter in 2015 aged 15/16.

In a true success story Mr Cross worked his way up to General Manager at the age of 25.

Mr Cross believes the Bistro’s success is going that “extra mile for guests and treating them like family.”

Bistro 8 produces fresh quality food (Image: Bistro 8)

He said: “Bistro 8 is special to myself as it's been a part of my life for nearly 10 years and I've watched myself grow up and develop every day. Bistro 8 is special as it produces fresh quality food everyday and we are know for going that extra step.

“I'd like to think our reputation is massive around Blackwood. We've been here 10 years, there's not many other small businesses these days who can say that.

“ We take pride and care in our services and always like to go the extra mile for our guests and treat them like family.

Outside the beautiful bistro (Image: Bistro 8)

“To my customers and team Thank you! Thank you for being there the last 10 years to ensure we are where we are today.

“Thank you to all the staff we've had in those 10 years and to my current staff, I'd be lost without you all. Every one of you are an absolute credit to Bistro 8.”

Happy 10th birthday Bistro 8! (Image: Bistro 8)