Harding Evans Solicitors revealed the additions of residential conveyancer Jamie Beese, commercial litigator William Watkins and family & matrimonial head Leah Thomas to their growing partnership.

The firm, experiencing continuous growth, has expanded the partnership to 17.

The senior associate title was awarded to clinical negligence specialist, Ashleigh Hill.

Harding Evans Solicitors' chairman Ken Thomas voiced his pleasure at the promotions.

He said: "Jamie, William, Leah and Ashleigh are fantastic solicitors who all work tirelessly for their clients.

"It is my pleasure to congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions, which recognises both their hard work and loyalty to Harding Evans."

Harding Evans, offering a robust development programme, also has 10 solicitors on its 'Pathway to Partnership'. Its offices are located in Newport and Cardiff.