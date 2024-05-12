Joel Smith, 26, made the man take out £250 and a further £20 in Caerphilly before taking his wallet which had £40 inside.

The defendant and an accomplice carried out the late-night robbery on Saturday, September 16 last year, prosecutor Thomas Stanway told Newport Crown Court.

Smith was high on drink and drugs at the time of the offence.

He was also being sentenced for theft and fraud after he stole bank cards when he went to a house party in Caerphilly earlier that month.

The defendant was captured on CCTV using the cards to buy goods at shops in the town.

Smith, of Glebe Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to robbery, theft and fraud.

His offences were committed while he was the subject of two community orders.

The defendant has 16 previous convictions for 39 offences and they include robbery, theft and fraud.

Kevin Seal representing Smith said: “He is still a young man and perhaps immature for his age.

“The problems he’s had with drugs and alcohol form the basis of nearly every offence committed on his antecedent history.”

Judge Eugene Egan told Smith: “This was an unpleasant robbery.

“It was committed at night with others and it involved bullying behaviour by you and others comprising both threats to use violence and actual violence.

“You and another man assaulted your victim causing him a swollen and bloodied lip.

“You and the other man ushered him to a cashpoint nearby.

“He stressed that his credit card was maxed out and he was unable to withdraw cash but you and your associate insisted that he had to withdraw money.”

Judge Egan added: “He was subjected to aggression and threats.

“You said that you would kick the s*** out of him, beat him up and smash his head in if he didn't withdraw cash.

“As a result of that behaviour, and not surprisingly affected by those threats and the use of violence, he withdrew money.”

He jailed Smith for 28 months.