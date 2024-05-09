The Cyfannol Women’s Aid charity expressed its gratitude for a recent food delivery organised by homebuilder Bellway.

The company, constructing 212 new homes at its Alder Grove scheme in Newport, sent freshly made pizza to women and families supported by the charity, following a launch event on April 27.

During the event, Bellway arranged for pizzas to be cooked in the Ballers Pizza van, to be then distributed among families living in the charity's accommodation in Newport.

Demonstrating their community spirit, Bellway used the occasion to not only feed but also support those recovering from trauma.

Aimee McAndrew, communications and fundraising coordinator at Cyfannol Women’s Aid, confirmed the positive impact Bellway's endeavours made.

She said: "We are immensely grateful for generous donations such as the recent donation of freshly cooked pizzas from Bellway."

Elaborating on the importance of such support, Ms McAndrew added: "This gesture not only provided nourishment but also fostered a sense of community and support.

"It was a heartwarming opportunity for people we support to know that the community rallies around them with care and compassion."

The launch event included the participation of a support worker with Cyfannol Women’s Aid, Beth Dallimore.

She was invited by Bellway to represent the charity and collect the pizzas from the event held in Llanwern, at the site of the former Llanwern Steelworks.

Rhodri Davies, Bellway Wales sales manager, appreciated the critical work done by Cyfannol Women’s Aid in supporting victims of abuse within the community.

Mr Davies said: "Cyfannol Women’s Aid does essential work in the area supporting women and children who have experienced any kind of violence, domestic abuse, or sexual violence.

"We hope that all those who received one of these delicious pizzas enjoyed it and understood that the gift was sent from us as a sign of our support."

Mr Davies also expressed his delight at the opportunity to interact with Ms Dallimore from the charity, regarding the commendable work they do across Gwent and particularly, in and around Newport.

The event reinforced both the company's community spirit and its commitment to supporting local charities.