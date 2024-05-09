The Royal British Legion (RBL) is set to host its annual conference from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 at the International Conference Centre.

The programme includes a Memorial Parade on Sunday morning, paying homage to the armed forces community.

Around 300 RBL members, supported by The Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, will participate in the parade on May 12.

Starting at 9.30am, the procession will launch from the D-Day Memorial across from the Carpenters Arms on High Street.

The route heads eastward across the Newport Bridge towards the Cenotaph.

There, a brief remembrance ceremony will take place in honour of service men and women who have paid the supreme sacrifice.

The RBL's national chairman Jason Coward, Lieutenant Commander Martyn Hawthorn RN of RBL Scotland, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, who is His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Gwent and the mayor of Newport, Councillor Trevor Watkins, are expected to take the salute.

In light of the parade, numerous roads will be closed to ensure participant safety.

From 5am until 12pm on May 12, closures include the entirety of High Street and the stretch of Upper Dock Street from Skinner Street to Old Green roundabout.

Meanwhile, Old Green roundabout, the slip road to Old Green roundabout from Kingsway, the slip road to Old Green roundabout from Wyndham Street, Old Town Bridge and Clarence Place in full length, Caerleon Road from Clarence Place to Church Road, Chepstow Road from Clarence Place to Cedar Road, Corporation Road from Clarence Place to St Vincent Road and East Usk Road from Clarence Place to Tregare Street will be closed from 7am until 12pm.

The RBL invites the public to support the parade and conference, offering a chance to gain in-depth insight into the charity's efforts in upholding the welfare of the entire armed forces community.