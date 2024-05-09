Entrepreneurship charity Hatch Enterprise, recognised as one of Europe's top startup hubs by the Financial Times, is calling on individuals in South Wales with a side hustle or small business to enrol in its award-winning support programme.

This programme aims to make entrepreneurship accessible to those facing barriers to starting and maintaining a business.

Hatch is striving to improve business confidence in areas outside of London, which is typically lower than in the rest of the UK.

The charity is encouraging business owners to expand their business knowledge, networks, and confidence through its online Incubator.

Everyone completing the 10-week course will be eligible to apply for a £5k grant for their business and can access ongoing mentorship after the programme ends.

The course encompasses expert sessions, peer-learning workshops, and pitching practice.

Mellissa Morgan, co-head of programmes at Hatch Enterprise, stated: "South Wales is full of talented individuals running side hustles and small businesses in everything from photography to consultancies.

"Taking a leap of faith and joining our Incubator programme could transform your side hustle into a thriving business."

Hatch has supported more than 8,000 people to establish their own businesses.

This includes Meredith Whitely, the founder of ethical hot chocolate range Calm Cocoa, based in mid-Wales, who received grant funding post-completion of the course.

The next programme starts at the end of May with a deadline for applications of 1pm on Monday, May 13.