Jon Langford's band is set to play at Le Pub on Saturday, May 11.

The band's return coincides with the release of their third album, Lost on Land & Sea, on vinyl through Country Mile Records.

They are known for melodies that echo the Welsh spirit, blending history and politics into their songs.

The band's distinct sound has received positive feedback, with a four-star review in Mojo magazine.

Joining them at Le Pub are the Bright Shiners from the US, promoting their new album Where it Really Starts.

