As the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday, this year's Young Photographer Awards has introduced two new categories: 'Better World' and 'City Life' to illustrate the richness and diversity of animals' lives.

On Tuesday, May 7, the competition officially began accepting entries and will continue to do so until August 15.

As RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "This year is a milestone moment in the RSPCA’s history as we mark 200 years of changing hearts, minds and laws to help improve animal welfare."

The 'Better World' category is intended to showcase animals in their natural behaviours, inspired by the RSPCA's new 'For Every Kind' campaign.

The campaign seeks to demonstrate how all animals, from pets to wild creatures, have unique personalities and emotions.

Photos of fox cubs playing, a cow running through a field, or a hedgehog peeking safely out of a garden fence hole could all be potential winners in this category.

Meanwhile, the 'City Life' category focuses on our co-existence with animals in urban spaces.

Contestants could submit photos of a squirrel scavenging a bin, a pigeon nesting atop a corner shop, or a fox standing against a graffiti wall amongst others.

The winners will be evaluated by an expert panel, led by wildlife presenter and RSPCA president Chris Packham, and awarded trophies and prizes in a ceremony at the Tower of London this December.

Full information and categories can be found on the RSPCA website.