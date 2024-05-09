Ministry area leader for West Cardiff, Rev Andrew Sully, takes up the position of leading the National Advisory Committee.

Christian Aid Cymru, a development and humanitarian agency backed by the churches of Britain and Ireland, rely on the committee to provide advice to the board of directors.

They also liaise with Welsh churches, supporters, and organisations to assist the charity's work in supporting vulnerable communities globally.

Rev. Sully, a supporter of Christian Aid for more than 30 years, once served as the interim head of Wales and leads the Christian Aid Group at Llandaff Cathedral.

He will also sit on the charity’s board of trustees.

Having served as a parish priest in five of Wales' six dioceses, he has a long history of building warm relationships between churches of different denominations.

He said: "I hope to bring my knowledge and experience of Wales and its communities to this position, and look forward to supporting Mari and the Christian Aid Wales team, as well as the wider Christian Aid board and staff.

"The task of eradicating poverty is as real as ever in this time of climate crisis, and Christian Aid is crucial in being a bridge between communities in poverty globally and churches in Wales and the rest of the UK."

Mari McNeill, head of Wales, said: "Andrew brings extensive knowledge of Wales and its communities to this role."