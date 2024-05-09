John Kehoe, 63, who grew up on Corporation Road, is cycling over 500 miles across the North Coast of Scotland to raise money for Alzheimer’s UK after his older brother Andre Kehoe, 64, got diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of dementia in 2021.

Andre was in his late 50s when he noticed problems with his eyesight, that ultimately were early signs of posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), a rare degenerative condition that causes brain damage.

Andre’s son Kieran, 23, says that since the diagnosis, his father has become reliant on care from his family members, and the help of NHS carers.

He said: “He can’t do anything for himself anymore. He is not allowed out by himself. He can’t make himself food or even shower by himself. It is difficult because we have to do absolutely everything for him.”

“With his condition, he is forgetting a lot. Even how to open and close a door. But surprisingly, one of the memories that he has managed to hold onto is knowing who we are."

John will be cycling between 90 and 110 miles every day for up to a week for the charity, starting on June 26 at Inverness. The route is known for its winding and bumpy roads, and at times treacherous conditions, regardless of the time of year.

He is training for this challenge alongside his usual job working in Sainsbury’s Newport.

John plans to camp through the night and carry all of his camping equipment, food, and clothes, which weighs over 20kg, on his bike for the duration of his journey.

Andre used to be as active as his younger brother. Before the development of his condition, he enjoyed running and even won national titles in weightlifting.

“Both me and my brother have been active all our lives. We both represented Wales in weightlifting when we were schoolboys. Since the pandemic I became more involved in cycling which is one reason why I chose to take on this challenge,” said John.

“We were always really close, especially as children. Being the older one of the two of us, it has been so hard to see the person you idolised and looked up to losing themselves.”

“I have quite a strong sense of adventure but what will be fuelling me ultimately on is the condition of my older brother. It is a huge driving factor to be raising money for Alzheimer’s Society that could contribute towards finding a cure,” said John.

The family remain as positive as possible about Andre’s condition, and they hope that within his lifetime they can find a cure.

“I always wake up and assume that he will be the same as he was the day before. I never let myself think he is going to get worse even though I know that at some point he will. We just do not know when, it could be tomorrow – it could be in a year’s time. I try not to worry about the things we can’t control. I am sure he would want us to be thinking like that,” said Kieran.

John has launched a JustGiving fundraiser which you can donate to by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-kehoe-6 or bringing cash donations into the Sainsbury’s at Albany Street in Newport.