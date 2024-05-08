South Wales Argus
One lane closed near A468 with police asking public to avoid the area

Live

Police close lane A468, Westbound, Caerphilly.

Traffic
Caerphilly
By Kasey Rees

  • Lane closure on A468 in Caerphilly
  • Police asking people to avoid area
  • Traffic delays expected

