Nine members of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service made the journey across Europe to donate three fire appliances.

Fire services from across the UK took part in the convoy, with 11 services delivering 33 fire appliances and more than 3,000 items of equipment – including cutting equipment, fire hoses, first aid and generators.

Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service donated fire engines and equipment to Ukraine. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire Aid UK organised the five-and-a-half day convoy, which saw the firefighters travel from Kent, through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Poland to 20 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Watch Manager Rob Makepeace and Watch Manager Keith Jenkins were involved in the convoy from Pembrokeshire.

Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on the road to make the donations to Ukraine. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

“It was a fantastic experience to be involved in,” said Mr Jenkins.

“The convoy itself was an amazing sight, but the people we met, places we stayed and the reason we were delivering the appliances was something we will remember for a long time.

(Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

“Ukraine are suffering, firefighters are being killed on a daily basis and fire stations have been targeted. These appliances will help to assist the Ukraine fire department.”