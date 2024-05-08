BBC's new dating show I Kissed a Girl kicked off on Sunday (May 5) and the 10 single girls looking for love on the programme have been revealed, including one from Newport.
The new BBC show is hosted by Australian singer and media personality Dannii Minogue (Kylie's sister) and is the UK's first dating show "for girls who like girls".
The series sees 10 singles matched up, having only just met in the hope of finding true love.
Describing the new dating show, the BBC said: "With gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits, and a shiny new Italian Masseria, this is one party you don’t want to miss.
"It’s loud, it’s proud, and it all starts with a kiss."
Minogue added: "We are so excited to be back and to share the stories of these girls.
"They are open and honest in their search for love, funny and surprising, so get ready for a whole rollercoaster of emotions.
"I genuinely laughed and cried watching all the antics in the Masseria."
Meet Priya from Newport taking part on BBC's I Kissed a Girl
Priya was revealed as one of the 10 singles taking part in BBC's new dating show I Kissed a Girl.
She is a 23-year-old from Newport who works in hotel customer service.
Priya is a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’, known for being full of energy and always speaking her mind, according to the BBC.
Her family nickname is ‘Priyoncé’ because "she’s known for being a diva".
Priya said she is proud of her dual heritage - her mum is white, and her dad is Sikh Punjabi.
She added that being mixed-race and queer, growing up in South Wales wasn’t always easy but her family were extremely supportive when she came out and Priya now has the confidence to celebrate all sides of her identity.
Priya said: "Being a Punjabi woman, I am so proud to represent my heritage and the South Asian community.
"This show embodies love, diversity and being unapologetically queer.”
Priya admits she has a habit of falling fast for girls and is trying to learn to take things at a slower pace.
She added she has found it hard meeting other queer women in her local area and is now hoping to find true love on I Kissed a Girl.
When to watch I Kissed a Girl on the BBC
The first two episodes of I Kissed a Girl are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
New episodes of I Kissed a Girl will air every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
