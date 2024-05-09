The council has pioneered the distribution of Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM), fulfilling the mandate 12 months earlier than estimated.

Streamlining this effort was the council's £3.5 million investment into kitchen upgrades, ensuring the capacity to meet the increased demand for school meals.

Introduced in September 2022, the UPFSM program is a joint initiative between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

This program extends across all local authorities in Wales by September this year, providing free meals to primary school children and over 6,000 nursery pupils.

Caerphilly is amongst 19 local authorities that have successfully completed this rollout, with the remaining councils due to conclude by September 2024. The council completed the programme by September 2023.

In Caerphilly, an independent survey was conducted to assess the school kitchens, many of which, due to their age and size, were ill-equipped for the forthcoming demand.

The council allocated £3.5 million, funds provided by the Welsh Government, to overhaul primary school kitchens across the borough.

These renovations included upgraded kitchen facilities, the expansion of menu options, and the hiring of additional staff.

Without these critical improvements, which took place in 73 Caerphilly primary schools in 2022, the UPFSM initiative could not have been accomplished.

The scheme has significantly benefited pupils, who have been able to explore new foods while developing their social skills.

Parents, too, have been eased of financial stresses at a time when the cost of living is rising. Principal officer for catering at Caerphilly council, Marcia Lewis, underlined the importance of these changes, saying: "When the rollout was announced, staff were apprehensive about how they were going to get every child fed.

"Everyone is very supportive and on-board - we all recognise the importance of these upgrades.

"Since the rollout of UPFSM has been completed we are seeing more and more pupils accessing the service enjoying trying new foods, sitting down with friends improving their social skills whilst being educated in the importance of making healthy food choices as part of their school day.

"UPFSM has also helped parents financially at a time the cost of living is a concern for all.

"It’s been a true success for all involved."

For more comprehensive information pertaining to Universal Primary Free School Meals and potential eligibility for help with school-related expenses, visit the Welsh Government website.