The first part of a two-part consultation has been launched by Torfaen County Borough Council, aimed at improving understanding of the availability and accessibility of toilet facilities across the area.

The main focus of the initial stage of the consultation is businesses, organisations, and community groups that have toilet facilities on their premises.

The council seeks to figure out whether such facilities are accessible by anybody in need of using them.

Despite no legal duty for local authorities to provide public toilets in the UK, they are expected to produce and review Local Toilets Strategies.

In 2019, Torfaen councillors gave the green light to a Local Toilets Strategy, promising to continue to provide the existing provision maintained by the council in Blaenavon, Pontypool and Cwmbran.

The council also interacted with businesses and community venues to produce a list of publicly accessible toilets and are now looking to update and review this list.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "In the first part of this consultation we would like all businesses, organisations and community groups to tell us about any toilet facilities they have, and let us know whether or not they would be happy with the public using them, even if they are not a customer."

Councillor Owen emphasised the critical role that toilets play in everyday life, adding: "For some people, knowing where their nearest toilet facility is located can be the deciding factor to whether they leave the house or not to carry out everyday tasks such as shopping, socialising or accessing vital services.

"A sufficient network of toilets is vital in any area, not only for inclusion but also to support the local economy."

The councillor added: "Being able to use the toilet is a basic human need, and the more places these facilities are available the better.

"We are committed to ensuring we have an up to date understanding of the availability and accessibility of toilet facilities across the borough."

This first part of the consultation, designed solely for businesses, organisations and community groups, concludes on May 31.

The second part of the consultation, geared toward residents, is scheduled to go live after the Local Toilets Strategy has been updated and evaluated, using information from the first consultation results.

Residents are encouraged to register on the council's website to stay up-to-date on this and other consultations.