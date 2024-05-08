Lilly Rizzo, 14 was last seen in Abertillery between 1 am and 5.45 am on Saturday, May 4.

She had been described as 5ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with brown/red shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a sky-blue-coloured hooded top, and light blue jeans with white and red Nike Air Max 270 trainers.

Lilly is believed to have links to Llanelli, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Anyone urged to call the Police on 101 or send them a direction on social media.

Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Lily Rizzo, who has been reported as missing.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400144207.

"Lily is also urged to get in touch with us."