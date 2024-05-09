IIETC is working with Welsh Government, Regional Partnerships, colleges, NLCF, other organisations, parents/carers and people with learning disabilities, to inform about what works and what is needed for people with learning disabilities to consider employment as an option, gain and sustain employment.

The team, made up of individuals from Learning Disability Wales and Cardiff University, has played an important role in helping neurodiverse individuals into employment and will continue to be a key part of planning future policy for the employment of neurodiverse groups. I look forward to supporting the team further when I raise its research in the Senedd next week.

I am delighted to hear that Transport for Wales are increasing its services on the Rhymney line from June 1.

I see key issues in the constituency through the content of emails in my inbox. Train services are something I can say have vastly improved and services will only continue to further improve over time, as we see the completion of the South Wales Metro system. You can more details at news.tfw.wales/news/june-2024-timetable-change

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Judith Climer on her British Empire Medal.

The facilities she has put in place for the community over the years has been invaluable, particularly in the community of Ystrad Mynach through the Food Coop. Her work has helped people in food poverty and those needing further help and information – the medal is very well deserved. Her continued contribution in memory of her husband Michael is a solid foundation of support for the people of Ystrad Mynach and for other local communities.

