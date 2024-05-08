An incident caused the closure of a busy road in Cardiff, Greyfriars Road was closed in both directions due to a police incident from Park Place to Kingsway.

Newport Bus said its X30 and 30 services to Cardiff were diverted due to the incident.

In a statement on social media, they said: "Police have closed the road at Greyfriars Road due to a police incident. We apologise for any inconvenience."

As a result of the closure of Greyfriars Road, there was heavy traffic in the area due to the incident. Police confirmed their attendance before the road re-opened at 5 pm.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, said at the time: "We are at the scene of an incident on Greyfriars Road, Cardiff city centre.

"The road is currently closed in both directions. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

It is unclear what caused the incident at this moment in time, police were contacted for further information.