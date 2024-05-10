A SEX offender has been sentenced after he was caught with an indecent and a prohibited image of child.
Miguel Williams, 51, from Caerphilly was handed a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to both offences.
He has to register as a sex offender for the next five years after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court heard.
Williams was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant, of Derwendeg Avenue, Cefn Hengoed has to pay a £114 surcharge and pay £85 costs.
