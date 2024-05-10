Miguel Williams, 51, from Caerphilly was handed a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to both offences.

He has to register as a sex offender for the next five years after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court heard.

Williams was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant, of Derwendeg Avenue, Cefn Hengoed has to pay a £114 surcharge and pay £85 costs.