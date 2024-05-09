A DEVASTATING fire ripped through a family home in Newport in the early hours of Thursday morning, injuring a father that smashed through a window to get his family out.
A family-of-five were evacuated from a property in Alexandra Road, Pill, at around 3am on Thursday, May 9, due to a house fire where a father smashed through a window to get his family out safely.
The South Wales Fire and Rescue service said the fire was "caused by curtains igniting from an electric heater."
A friend of the family has confirmed that a husband, wife and their three children escaped the burning building after the husband broke through a window.
He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital to be treated by the ambulance.
The friend said, at the time of the incident, the wife "woke up from the smell of smoke".
Photos have emerged of the family's belongings being ruined as a result of the fire.
Statement from Fire service
A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue service, said: "At approximately 2:51, SWFRS was called to a fire at a domestic property which was caused by curtains igniting from an electric heater.
"Five people were rescued by the Fire Service and transported to hospital via ambulance."
The wallpaper is now ripped due to the fire, with soot and ash on surfaces in the property. There is also a burnt smell lingering in the air.
A STOP message was received by the fire service at 4.11am.
