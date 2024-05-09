A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital as a precaution, following a crash between a van and a car.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 7, at around 3.40pm, involved a car and a van, driven by the 70-year-old man.
The police force confirmed he will "be attending hospital as a precaution".
The incident took place between the A4051 and the A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch.
Heavy delays were reported in the area for more than two hours, with one lane reopened at 5pm.
Emergency services attended the scene.
"⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 7, 2024
🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision between A4051 and A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch. 🚨
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you." pic.twitter.com/6NJ2vgxBGg
Gwent Police statement
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving a car and a van, on the A4051 in Newport at around 3.40pm.
"No injuries were reported although a 70-year-old man, who was driving the van, will be attending hospital as a precaution.
"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"One lane has now re-opened and motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy following the collision."
