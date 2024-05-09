A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital as a precaution, following a crash between a van and a car.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 7, at around 3.40pm, involved a car and a van, driven by the 70-year-old man.

The police force confirmed he will "be attending hospital as a precaution".

South Wales Argus: Crash on the A4042 reported with heavy traffic at A4051 Croes-Y-Mwyalch roundabout. Crash on the A4042 reported with heavy traffic at A4051 Croes-Y-Mwyalch roundabout. (Image: Google/Street View)

The incident took place between the A4051 and the A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch.

Heavy delays were reported in the area for more than two hours, with one lane reopened at 5pm.

South Wales Argus: Motorists were told to avoid the area if they can, due to heavy traffic one lane closed.Motorists were told to avoid the area if they can, due to heavy traffic one lane closed. (Image: AA Traffic)

Emergency services attended the scene.

Gwent Police statement

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving a car and a van, on the A4051 in Newport at around 3.40pm.

"No injuries were reported although a 70-year-old man, who was driving the van, will be attending hospital as a precaution.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"One lane has now re-opened and motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy following the collision."