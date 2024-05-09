The incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 7, at around 3.40pm, involved a car and a van, driven by the 70-year-old man.

The police force confirmed he will "be attending hospital as a precaution".

Crash on the A4042 reported with heavy traffic at A4051 Croes-Y-Mwyalch roundabout. (Image: Google/Street View)

The incident took place between the A4051 and the A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch.

Heavy delays were reported in the area for more than two hours, with one lane reopened at 5pm.

Motorists were told to avoid the area if they can, due to heavy traffic one lane closed. (Image: AA Traffic)

Emergency services attended the scene.

"⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision between A4051 and A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch. 🚨



Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you." pic.twitter.com/6NJ2vgxBGg — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 7, 2024

Gwent Police statement

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving a car and a van, on the A4051 in Newport at around 3.40pm.

"No injuries were reported although a 70-year-old man, who was driving the van, will be attending hospital as a precaution.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"One lane has now re-opened and motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy following the collision."