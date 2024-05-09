LIVE: Traffic queueing on A road, with 15 minutes of delays

- Reports of 15-minute delays with queues on the A468 heading towards Tredegar Park.
- Travel time is around 15 minutes, due to the incident.
- Motorists are told to find alternate routes and avoid the area where possible.
