The pub chain, which boasts sites all over the UK, already offers a diverse menu - both food and drink - at a cost-effective prices.

But JD Wetherspoon has now revealed it has added 10 new drinks and a variety of new dishes to its menu.

New drinks added to JD Wetherspoon menus

A range of new drinks have been added the JD Wetherspoon menu from Stella Unfiltered to Tequila Rose.

The full list of new drinks that have been added to the JD Wetherspoon menus are:

Beer

Cerveza Pacifico Clara (4.5% ABV) - Mexican pilsner-style beer

Stella Unfiltered (5.0% ABV) - hazy golden lager

Spirits

Au Vodka strawberry

Tropical Ice vodka (37.5% ABV) - from XIX Vodka in partnership with JD Wetherspoon

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla (40% ABV)

Mozart White Chocolate cream liqueur (15% ABV)

Tequila Rose (15% ABV)

Non-alcoholic drinks

Corona Cero

Thatchers Zero

Passion Fruit Cooler (0% cocktail) – a fruity blend of orange juice, mango and passion fruit with a sparkle of lemonade, as well as Monster Energy Ultra Peachy Keen

JD Wetherspoon confirms new food menu

JD Wetherspoon has also confirmed it will be making changes to its food menu with the introduction of several new dishes.

The new dishes being added to the JD Wetherspoon menu are:

Ramen Noodle Bowl

The Ramen Noodle bowl features noodles, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, spring onion, pak choi, bamboo shoots, red onion, sliced chillies and coriander in a broth.

It will be vegan and low-calorie (466kcal), while customers will be able to add a poached egg or grilled chicken breast (for an additional charge).

Shawarma chicken wrap

The Shawarma chicken wrap will contain spiced pulled chicken thigh, Middle Eastern spices, Naga chilli and garlic and herb sauces, tomato, onion, rocket, and fresh mint and will be served in a 12 or 10-inch wrap.

Both these meals will be available as part of a meal deal with a choice of soft or alcoholic drink.

Other new wrap options

Along with the Shawarma chicken wrap, there is also set to be a number of new 10-inch wraps added to the JD Wetherspoon menu:

Vegetarian brunch wrap

Southern-fried chicken wrap

Fried halloumi-style cheese wrap

New breakfast menu items

JD Wetherspoon is also set to add three new items to its breakfast menu from May:

Fiesta Brunch - which contains a poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese, mushroom salsa

Fresh fruit and yogurt

American-style pancakes

New dessert options

While those looking for something sweet, there are also some new options coming for you.

There are to be two new additions to the desserts section of the JD Wetherspoon menu:

Sticky toffee pudding (with the option to add ice cream or custard)

Millionaires dessert - which contains ice cream, shortbread biscuit, chocolate sauce, toffee sauce.

These new dishes and drinks are available at JD Wetherspoon venues across the UK now.