The Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstrators carried a 200-metre banner on Saturday, May 4, displaying the names of the 20,000 people who lost their lives in Gaza at the time, each written by hand.

Organisers said they aimed to emphasise that "behind every statistic is a human life", meeting at Post Office Square with more than 100 volunteers holding the banner in solidarity.

Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign group holding banner (Image: Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

The “Naming the Dead” banner was initially presented at the Senedd on Wednesday, March 13, organised by a Bristol-based organisation of the same name.

Supporters of the Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign group passed through notable areas in Abergavenny town centre such as Nevill Street and Cross Street.

Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign group holding banner on Nevill Street (Image: Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

Organisers added this on their social media page: "This is a peaceful, impactful action taking place to honour those killed in the genocide in Gaza.

"The banner is 200m long and bears the handwritten names of 20,000 of those killed - behind every statistic is a human life, join with us to bear witness."

Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign group holding banner on Cross Street (Image: Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

Upcoming Saturday

The group, along with other Palestinian Solidarity Campaign groups in Gwent, will be taking to the streets over the upcoming Saturdays, with a vigil held called "All Eyes On Rafah" on Saturday, May 11.

Other local groups such as the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign are organising rally events in Cardiff to 'Unite the Ethical Vote'.