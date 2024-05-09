The incident took place on Wednesday, May 8 at around 4.39pm, and caused traffic in both directions on the A40 at A466 Dixton Road.

Gwent Police confirmed in a statement that the delays on the A40 near Monmouth were due to a "broken down vehicle".

AA Traffic report an incident on the A40 both ways at A466 Dixton Road. (Image: AA Traffic)

A spokesperson for the force, said: "We received a report of a broken down vehicle on the A40, near Monmouth, heading towards Raglan at around 5.15pm on Wednesday 8 May."

The incident was reportedly clear at 6.44pm, with the A40 both ways from A466 Dixton Road (Dixton Roundabout) to A466 (Monmouth Traffic Lights).

One lane is still closed on the A40 both ways due to construction.