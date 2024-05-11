You also get all the benefits of buying new compared to an older home, like more energy-efficiency, which could lower your bills. There’s the peace of mind of a 10-year warranty. No costly renovations or repairs. And you’ll get a friendly Sales Expert to guide your through the homebuying process.

Enjoy a simpler, more affordable move.

Redrow have several ways to help make your move even easier. One of those is Part Exchange, whereby they could buy your current home, so you avoid messy chains and estate agent fees. Another is Help To Sell, where they could help you sell your current home and contribute towards the cost of selling it.

Buying a brand new Redrow home in Newport is an easy decision. The only thing you need to decide now – which of these amazing developments is perfect for you.





Great Milton Park – be better connected.

Your new home will be just minutes from the M4 and A449, providing you with excellent commuter routes to Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol, Birmingham and London. It’s also only five minutes from Spytty Retail Park with its many shops, cinema, restaurants, coffee shops and gym.

Do you prefer to relax or stay active? With Celtic Manor’s three championship golf courses, gym and spa nearby, it’s simple to do both.



That’s not all. When Great Milton Park is complete, it will have its own school, village centre and shops.



Brand new 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes start from £357,000.

Parc Elisabeth – be at the centre of it all.

You could soon be living in a brand new, modern home in a peaceful residential area, yet be within walking distance of Newport’s historic city centre.

You’ll have the convenience of Friar’s Walk Shopping Centre nearby, with its high-street shops and restaurants, or support local businesses by heading to the food court at Newport Market.

You’ll also be in walking distance to the train station and there’s plenty to keep sports fans entertained at Newport International Sports Village, whether you prefer to take part or watch. It offers a range of facilities, from gyms to swimming, cycling and tennis.

Got children? There’s a good range of schools close to home for all ages too.

Brand new 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes start from £375,000.

Parc Y Coleg – be surrounded by beauty.

With vast green spaces, Parc Y Coleg is in one of Redrow’s most attractive developments. Located in the historic town of Caerleon, your new home is designed for modern living with its flexible living spaces, yet you’ll have thousands of years of history on your doorstep with the Roman fortress, baths and amphitheatre.

If you enjoy the outdoors, there are plenty of scenic walks nearby across rolling fields and along the River Usk. Then head back into town for a well-deserved drink and a bite to eat in a traditional pub.

The town is also home to a range of independent shops and restaurants, as well as excellent schools for all ages.

Brand new 3 & 4 bedroom homes start from £500,000.

Discover a better way to live.

To find out more about these perfectly-located developments and to view one of Redrow’s quality, brand new homes, please visit redrow.co.uk