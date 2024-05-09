The gastro café with a reputation for mind-blowing sandwiches has opened its first expanded outlet in the Goodsheds.

Cobbles is owned and run by husband-and-wife team Chloe Francis-Oakley and James Oakley and is renowned for those famous sandwich videos where they open their handmade sandwiches to reveal delicious delights inside.

When we went to their new store in the Goodsheds on Tuesday, May 7, we experienced that famous sandwich opening as well as other delights including a rocky-road (so big you could actually consider rock climbing on it!) and their new savoury scones inspired by buttermilk biscuits of the ‘Deep South’!

Cobbles has opened their first expanded store in Barry! (Image: Newsquest)

We ordered the Cuban sandwich - pulled pork, roast ham, salami and beautifully melted monetary jack cheese – and the Reuben – beef brisket, sauerkraut, cheddar and pickles – and we also had one for their new ‘bronns’ – the buttermilk biscuits of the ‘Deep South’ – going for ‘the Bronn’; streaky bacon, sausage, omelette and American cheese (perfect to start your day and keep you going throughout it all!)

Watch the video below as we went to Cobbles now in the Goodsheds

The sandwich and deli company is known for their incredible sandwiches (Image: Newsquest)

They've also brought out a new scone style sandwich called the Bronn! (Image: Newsquest)

Cobbles did a ‘soft-opening' in Barry on Friday, May 3, and then Mr Oakley, who was at the store training Barry resident Maisy Garland, said they had a hectic Saturday and Sunday.

Cobbles is based in Ogmore but now has a new store in Barry! (Image: Newsquest)

The company is based in a gorgeous farmhouse just outside of Ogmore, and have now opened their first follow-up outlet, and they chose Barry of all places to expand!

Mr Oakley described Goodsheds as a perfect place to launch their second store, in a smaller unit that reduces overhead costs while not compromising on the quality of what is most important- those sandwiches!

They also sell incredible sweet treats like their rocky-road (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Oakley explained Cobbles came about after Covid.

It was wife Chloe who was very much the driving force behind the delectable sandwiches and James, a builder by trade eventually got involved in the business.

Cobbles is now fully up and running at the Goodsheds and plans to be open seven days a week, from around 10am until 3.30pm or until they sell out of their famous fare!