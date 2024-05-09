NQ64, a retro game-themed venue, unveiled its fresh collection of beverages on May 9. Both original game-themed drinks and classic featured favourites are now available.

Among the new creations are Lemmingade, Golden-Iced Latte, and the Royal Crumble. Each cocktail has been designed in-house by the bar's mixologists and inspired by vintage arcade classics.

James Taylor, in-house drinks expert at NQ64, said: "When we dreamt up our new drinks menu, we wanted to match the fun and excitement of our games, whilst shouting about the top-notch quality of our cocktails."

The updated menu also features a series of 'twisted reboots' - traditional cocktails with an added gaming twist. Those include Disco Stu Daiquiri, Kong Island Iced Tea, and the Mad Max Zombie.

In addition to alcoholic options, NQ64 has extended care to their non-alcoholic range. Games-themed mocktails like the No Uka Uka and Hits From The Pong promise to keep the fun alive.

Joel Grey, NQ64’s co-drinks expert, commented: “We spare no effort in ensuring the highest quality ingredients, even creating some of our syrups and cordials in-house.”

NQ64 also introduced a 'POWER UP!' deal - six cocktails for £6 across six days each week. A carry case service has been launched, allowing customers to buy and carry a six-pack of drinks around the arcade.

NQ64 prides itself on a gaming-charged atmosphere, with a range of retro arcade machines, classic consoles, cocktails, and craft beers to enjoy. The venue is open seven days a week on St Mary Street.