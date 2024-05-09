The weather is already beginning to warm up across the region and looks set to improve even further this weekend.

The Met Office said "the weather will continue to warm up over the next few days" with South Wales to experience dry, sunny and "very warm" conditions on Friday (May 10) and into the weekend.

Weekend weather forecast for South Wales

"Very warm" weather is forecast across South Wales on the weekend, with areas including Monmouthshire set to reach temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

Here is the forecast, according to the Met Office, for South Wales this weekend:

Newport

Friday (May 10): maximum: 21/minimum: 12 - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Saturday (May 11): max: 21/min: 12 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Sunday (May 12): max: 19/min: 12 - Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.

Blaenau Gwent (Ebbw Vale)

Friday (May 10): max: 20/min: 9 - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Saturday (May 11): max: 20/min: 9 - sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Sunday (May 12): max: 19/min: 10 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Monmouthshire (Monmouth)

Friday (May 10): max: 23/min: 9 - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Saturday (May 11): max: 22/min: 10 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Sunday (May 12): max: 22/min: 12 - cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.

Caerphilly (Blackwood)

Friday (May 10): max: 20/min: 10 - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Saturday (May 11): max: 20/min: 10 - sunny.

Sunday (May 12): max: 19/min: 11 - cloudy.

Torfaen (Pontypool)

Friday (May 10): max: 21/min: 11 - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Saturday (May 11): max: 20/min: 11 - sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Sunday (May 12): max: 20/min: 11 - cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.

The Met Office forecast in Wales for Friday adds: "High pressure continues to dominate, bringing a dry day with plenty of sunny spells.

"Feeling very warm in the sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

While its outlook for Saturday to Monday reads: "Remaining settled to start the weekend with warm sunny spells and the odd shower.

"Chance of heavy, thundery showers on Sunday before turning widely unsettled on Monday and feeling cooler."