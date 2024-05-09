Gwent Police are currently investigating a report of a theft at the Shop Locally store in Welsh Street, Chepstow on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Saturday, May 4 and Police were called at 11.30 pm.

A woman and a child entered the store, and the woman took two cans of soft drinks before leaving the premises.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of theft in Welsh Street, Chepstow, at around 11.30 pm on Saturday 4 May.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2400145089, or send us a direct message on social media.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”