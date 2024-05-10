Mount Carmel Baptist Church is organising a music-packed charity concert on May 17. The concert will help raise money for Christian Aid Week 2024.

"We are really looking forward to this," church rep, Marjorie Gray, said.

"We have performances from Caerphilly Ladies Choir, Cwrt Rawlin School Choir and baritone soloist Josef Gray."

The plan doesn't stop there: "As well as the concert, we will also be holding collections for Christian Aid at the Aldi Store, in Caerphilly on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18."

The funds will support vulnerable communities in poverty-stricken Burundi, helping to find sustainable ways out of poverty.

As Ms Gray said: "Every year, during Christian Aid Week, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days and so many ways to raise funds to support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world."

Concert tickets are available through choir members, Cwrt Rawlin School or by phoning 02920 883722.