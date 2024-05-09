The volunteers at Citizen's Advice Witness Service reside in Gwent and were awarded recognition on Thursday, May 2, at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for Citizen's Advice Witness Service in Gwent, said: "On Thursday 2 May 2024 we are going to be celebrating the collective achievement of 13 volunteers who support witnesses across the criminal courts in Gwent.

"From 2 years to 21 years they have 168 years of volunteering between them.

"HHJ Daniel Williams, together with other criminal justice partners are going to be recognising the volunteers contribution to the Witness Service."

The ceremony was held at Newport Crown Court and the service is funded by a Ministry of Justice grant.

Volunteer experience

The following volunteers were given a long service award: Claire, Catherine, Patricia, Moira, Malcolm, Marion, John, Richard, Kay, Robert and Alan.

Marion celebrated 21 years of volunteering with the Witness Service, and said: “It's hard to believe it's been 21 years since I started as a volunteer at Newport Crown Court.

"After shadowing another volunteer and training I became more confident and following rules, put my own stamp on it.

"I work with a great team and the satisfaction you get at the end of the day, when you have given someone the courage and confidence to give evidence.

Left to right: Claire, Catherine, Patricia, Eileen (deputy team leader), Moira, Malcolm, Marion, John, Richard, His Honor Judge Daniel Williams, Kay, Robert, Alan, Fiona (regional manager) and Jayne (team leader) (Image: Citizens Advice Witness Service)

"When they say ‘Thank you I couldn't have done it without you’ it is very rewarding. I am so glad I was given the opportunity to do this."

Alan, also celebrating 21 years with the service, said it "gives him satisfaction and a sense of achievement helping witnesses deal with their natural anxieties and stresses coping with the court environment, trial questions and reliving the account of what has happened."

The role requires the “need to maintain standards of confidentiality, care and awareness at all times”.

Alan chose the witness service due to his interest in the criminal justice system. He said it offers "challenging and rewarding involvement with people attending court to give evidence at trial."

What does the service do?





The Witness Service gives free, confidential and independent support and information to witnesses attending trials and hearings in court. This is so that they can "support them to give their best evidence."

Core services available to witnesses, include:

Support at initial hearings

Support on the day(s) of trial and at sentencing

Referrals on to other agencies for further support (if needed)

Support as above for appeals and retrials

Outreach service for vulnerable and intimidated witnesses, away from the court environment.

The service, made up of 300 staff and 2,000 volunteers, offered support to more than 79,000 witnesses in 2022 / 23.

A spokesperson for the service said: "97% of witnesses who provided feedback said they were 'satisfied' or 'very satisfied' with the service they received from us."

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit their website.