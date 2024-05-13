The brutal attack administered by Christopher Davies, 44, included holding the woman by the hair and punching her in the face five or six times, dragging her off a sofa and lunging at her and strangling her until she lost consciousness.

The first incident happened in October 2023 then in January 2024, a heavily intoxicated Davies administered his terror again.

On that day, Davies fell into a bizarre cycle of sick abuse immediately followed by guilt for what he had done.

Davies and the victim were at a friend’s property when the abuse began. He fell asleep upstairs and when he came back down the woman was trying to be supportive by placing a hand on his shoulder.

Davies reacted by pushing the hand away and then the vile attack began.

He dragged the woman off the ground, lunged at her strangling her until she lost consciousness, then he held up by the hair, punched her in the face repeatedly, and finally, he smashed the woman’s head against a door frame where she lost two front teeth.

The owner of the property eventually came into the room and screamed at the pair to leave, to which the victim ran out and got a taxi to her mother’s.

Davies has an extensive conviction record, most notably domestic violence offences committed in 07, 11, and 14. His last conviction was committed in 2015.

For the offence in this case, he’s been in custody since January.

Davies committed a horrid campaign of domestic abuse (Image: Gwent Police)

It was said in mitigation that Davies suffered a tough upbringing, as well as impulsivity and the side effects of his medication being reduced.

His defence barrister went on to say: “He feels frightened he could do something like this and not remember that he has done it.”

Despite this, His Honour Judge Hywel James sent Davies down for two years at a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on May 3.

For committing ABH in October 2023, Davies, of Commercial Street, Gilfach, Caerphilly, got 24 months in prison.

For the offences of strangulation and inflicting grievous bodily harm, Davies got 14 months and nine months in prison respectively, to run concurrently to the ABH sentence.

Davies was also placed under a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim in anyway.