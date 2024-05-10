The brand-new celebration, steeped in Welsh and Hungarian traditions, will take place this month.

On Saturday, May 18, the Pill Millennium Centre will be the venue for this unique celebration.

It will start with a performance by Welsh folk singer-songwriter Gwilym Bowen Rhys. This will be followed by an interactive Hungarian ‘dance house’ featuring Bristol’s DunAvon Folk Dance Ensemble.

The organisers of the event, Magyar Cymru, and the Hungarian Cultural Society of Newport, hold this event to mark the third annual Welsh-Hungarian Friendship Day, celebrated on May 14.

Balint Brunner, founder of Magyar Cymru, said: "This year, our goal is to create an immersive cultural experience that strengthens the bond between our two nations.

"We are excited to introduce our Welsh friends to Hungarian folklore and to share the beauty of the Welsh language with even more Hungarians in South Wales.”

Marta Kecskes from the Hungarian Cultural Society of Newport added: “As the largest Hungarian community in Wales, we’re proud to see Newport becoming a hub for Welsh-Hungarian Friendship Day celebrations this year. We hope to be able to turn the event into an annual tradition over the coming years.”

The celebration is being supported by the Arts Council of Wales, the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre London and the Ceredigion-based Best of Hungary.

The latter will be providing an onsite buffet for the visitors.

The event forms a part of a series of community-led activities set to coincide with the Welsh-Hungarian Friendship Day celebrations.

Between May 17-19, Hungarian community artist Eden Ivicz will host various activities in Pontypridd, which includes a drop-in embroidery workshop, a poem library, and a Welsh-Hungarian maypole celebration.

The University of South Wales will also get involved by staging a free event featuring Hungarian author Andrea Tompa and translator Jozefina Komporaly.

Tickets for the main event in Newport can be bought online.

An array of Welsh-Hungarian activities can be found on the Magyar Cymru website, which also comprises a trilingual ‘Get Involved’ guide for anyone wanting to join in.