TWO men have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries after a man with a 'bladed article' was arrested in Newport.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, May 9, on suspicion of having a knife in a public place, "affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm".
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-changing."
The incident took place on Malpas Road in Newport at around 7.50pm.
A local source who was near the Tesco at the time of the incident, said: "There was a man with a knife attacking people in the Malpas Tesco's."
The 24-year-old was later released on conditional bail.
Police are asking anyone with more information to get in contact.
Police statement
"We received a report of an assault in Malpas Road, Newport, at around 7.50pm on Wednesday 8 May.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.
"A man, 24, from the Newport area, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm; he was later released on conditional bail.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, is asked to call 101 or message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400149692."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article