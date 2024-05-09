A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, May 9, on suspicion of having a knife in a public place, "affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm".

A 24-year-old man was arrested, then later released on conditional bail. (Image: Google/ Street View)

The incident took place on Malpas Road in Newport at around 7.50pm.

A local source who was near the Tesco at the time of the incident, said: "There was a man with a knife attacking people in the Malpas Tesco's."

The 24-year-old was later released on conditional bail.

Police are asking anyone with more information to get in contact.

"We received a report of an assault in Malpas Road, Newport, at around 7.50pm on Wednesday 8 May.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

"A man, 24, from the Newport area, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm; he was later released on conditional bail.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, is asked to call 101 or message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400149692."