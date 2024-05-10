Network Rail has installed lift shafts and staircases on platforms one and two at Cwmbran station. These steps are part of the ongoing work to make the station fully accessible for the first time.

Following the installation of the lift shafts, the staircases were put in place. The rest of the work including the trestles and main span are expected to be completed over the coming weekends.

The Cwmbran station car park will partially close during the crane and bridge delivery to ensure public safety.

Centregreat, Network Rail's contractor, has been working on the site since October. They have completed most of the piling and groundwork, besides the lift shafts and staircases. The project is set to be completed by the late summer of 2024.

The developments were shown to Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds on a recent visit.

He said: "I was delighted to be invited by Network Rail to visit Cwmbran train station to see the progress on the installation of the footbridge and lifts, which will make the station fully accessible for passengers.

"I look forward to visiting again when the footbridge and lifts are completed."

The Cwmbran station is just one of six across Wales and Borders that will become step-free and more accessible. This is part of the Access for All programme, a UK Government initiative funded by the Department for Transport.