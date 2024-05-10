David Winiarski, 30, from Scotland assaulted Dale Price in Ebbw Vale during a visit to Wales in October 2022.

The defendant, who is also known as David Grant, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Winiarski has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

But his case was adjourned until next month because Judge Carl Harrison wanted medical evidence of Mr Price’s injuries.

Thomas Stanway representing Winiarski asked for his client to be sentenced.

His barrister said: “He has travelled from Scotland to be here today.”

But Judge Harrison insisted on having medical evidence presented as part of the prosecution case.

He told Winiarski: “I know you have travelled a long way to be here today to be sentenced but the court needs to know what the precise injuries were.”

Sentence is now due to take place on June 14 with prosecutor Abigail Jackson saying the hospital will be contacted to provide the information.

The defendant, of Croall Place, Kelty, Fife, who had arrived in court with a bag in the anticipation of going to jail, was granted bail.

A previous court hearing was told he has another conviction for violence that was committed in Scotland.

That was for assault to injury common law for which he was sentenced in 2019.

Winiarski is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter with a record of six wins and one loss.